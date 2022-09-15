Although the pair made efforts to recoup some losses, it quickly retraced towards its multi-month lows as the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) capped upside moves. The momentum indicators currently …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD turns green near multi-month lows, WTI futures retest 20-day SMA in a descending move [Video] - September 15, 2022
- AUD/USD to suffer further losses if it fails to defend 0.6680 – SocGen - September 15, 2022
- AUD/USD Outlook: Bears await sustained break below 0.6700 mark, US macro data in focus - September 15, 2022