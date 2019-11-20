AUD/USD: Under pressure around 0.6800 as trade/Hong Kong news favor risk-off

AUD/USD fails to recover losses made the previous day amid trade/political pessimism. Headlines from the US signal reducing odds of a phase one deal with China. FOMC minutes turned out to be a …
