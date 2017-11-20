RBA meeting Minutes and Lowe speech eyed. Better market mood preventing the pair from plummeting. The American dollar advances with uneven strength against its major rivals, following a positive Wall Street’s opening. Financial markets are shrugging off …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD under pressure, despite positive US opening - November 20, 2017
- AUDUSD Daily Analysis – Monday, Nov. 20 - November 20, 2017
- Bruno Mars Big Winner At American Music Awards - November 20, 2017