Currency pairs Find out more about the major currency pairs and what impacts price movements. Commodities Our guide explores the most traded commodities worldwide and how to start trading them.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Unimpressed as Lowe Talks Down RBA Rate Cut Bets - February 5, 2020
- AUD/USD keeps losses as RBA’s Lowe reiterates “gentle turning point” description - February 4, 2020
- Breaking: AUD/USD jumps above 0.6700 after RBA leaves interest rate unchanged at 0.75% - February 4, 2020