AUD/USD: Upside capped at 0.67, Investors await Aussie jobs report

AUD/USD’s upside has stalled around the zero figure of 0.67. Aussie jobs report due Thursday is expected to show an uptick in the jobless rate. A big beat on expectations is needed to strenthen the …
