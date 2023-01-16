Economists at Credit Suisse stay bullish and look for upside to 0.7088/7136 next. Notable support seen at 0.6893/75 “Near-term momentum …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD: Upside pressure to stay in place towards 0.7088/7136 – Credit Suisse - January 16, 2023
- AUDUSD Forecast – Australian Dollar Gives Up Its Early Gain For The Day - January 16, 2023
- Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar Lead Music Nominations For 2023 NAACP Image Awards - January 16, 2023