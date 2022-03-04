AUD/USD uptrend continuation towards M H4 – W H5

EUR/USD is off the 2022 lows but remains under pressure above 1.1000 amid intense risk-aversion. Russian attack on Ukrainian nuclear plant breaks trust in Kyiv-Moscow peace talks. US NFP eyed …
