AUD/USD remains under some selling pressure for the second successive day on Monday. Bets for more rate hikes by the Fed help revive the USD demand and exert some pressure. A softer risk tone also …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD weakens further below 0.6700, over one-week low amid modest USD uptick - April 24, 2023
- AUD/USD looks vulnerable below 0.6700 as Fed prepares for more rate hikes - April 23, 2023
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bears aligned below 0.6710 - April 23, 2023