Aussie ignores trade optimism as USD recovery outweighs. China Caixin Manufacturing PMI misses estimates, with 51.5 in Dec. AUD/USD sees a negative start to 2020 despite PBOC rate cut. Broad-based US …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD: Weaker around 0.7000 as USD recovers - January 2, 2020
- AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Sellers aim for two-week-old ascending trendline - January 2, 2020
- AUD/USD: No response to weaker-than-expected China PMI - January 1, 2020