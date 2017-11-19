AUD/USD extended its downside movement from 0.8124, facing a support level at 0.7535. As long as the pair is below the falling trend line on the daily chart, the downside move can be expected to continue and next target would be at 0.7328. On the upside, a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Weekly Analysis – Sunday, November 19 - November 19, 2017
- AUD/USD analysis: bearish towards 0.7450 - November 19, 2017
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Narrowing Interest Rate Differential Bearish for Aussie, Kiwi - November 19, 2017