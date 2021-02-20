AUD/USD trades at its highest in almost three years and could continue rallying. The AUD/USD pair soared to a fresh almost three-year high of 0.7866 this Friday, holding on to gains as the week ends.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Bulls take control, 0.8000 at sight - February 20, 2021
- AUD/USD: Aussie set to extend advance as reflation trades continue to outperform – MUFG - February 19, 2021
- AUD/USD Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Breaks Ou tAagain - February 19, 2021