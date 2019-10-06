AUD/USD’s rebound from 0.6677 extend higher last week despite diminishing upside momentum. Further rise is expected this week as long as 0.6807 minor support holds. Firm break of 0.6910 support turned …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Weekly Outlook - October 6, 2019
- AUD/USD Price Forecast – Australian dollar rallies into resistance - October 5, 2019
- AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Rally Stalls Near 0.69 – What’s Next? - October 4, 2019