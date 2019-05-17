The Australian dollar unfortunately is highly levered to China. While this has kept the Australian economy out of recession for over 20 years, it seems that the gravy train may be slowing down finally …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
AUD/USD Weekly Price Forecast – Aussie dollar continues to fall
The Australian dollar unfortunately is highly levered to China. While this has kept the Australian economy out of recession for over 20 years, it seems that the gravy train may be slowing down finally …