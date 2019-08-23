The Australian dollar has found more selling during the week, as we continue to see a lot of trouble. The US/China trade relations continue to deteriorate, and on Friday the Chinese announced …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
AUD/USD Weekly Price Forecast – Australian dollar continues to grind lower
The Australian dollar has found more selling during the week, as we continue to see a lot of trouble. The US/China trade relations continue to deteriorate, and on Friday the Chinese announced …