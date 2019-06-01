The Australian dollar initially pulled back during the week, but then turned around to form a bit of a hammer. The hammer of course is preceded by another hammer, and that being the case it’s very …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
AUD/USD Weekly Price Forecast – Australian dollar finding support
The Australian dollar initially pulled back during the week, but then turned around to form a bit of a hammer. The hammer of course is preceded by another hammer, and that being the case it’s very …