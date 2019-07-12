The Australian dollar pulled back a bit during the week, but then bounced enough to form a massive weekly candle stick. However, this hammer needs to be broken to the upside, and when that happens …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
AUD/USD Weekly Price Forecast – Australian dollar form supportive weekly candle stick
The Australian dollar pulled back a bit during the week, but then bounced enough to form a massive weekly candle stick. However, this hammer needs to be broken to the upside, and when that happens …