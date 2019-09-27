The Australian dollar has gone back and forth during the week, showing signs of neutrality as we hang around the same level yet again. At this point, the market seems to be very likely to just …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Weekly Price Forecast – Australian dollar still dead money - September 27, 2019
- AUD/USD Price Forecast – Aussie dollar continues to find support - September 27, 2019
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Gains Limited by Strong U.S. Dollar Sentiment - September 27, 2019