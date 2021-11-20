The Australian dollar has fallen rather hard during the course of the week, to test a major uptrend line that I have marked on the chart. At this point, we need to define the trend.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett & Morgan Wallen To Headline Tortuga Music Festival 2022 - November 20, 2021
- AUD/USD Weekly Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Testing Major Trendline - November 20, 2021
- Star-Studded Lineup Unveiled For Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest - November 19, 2021