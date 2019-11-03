The Australian dollar has rallied during the week, testing the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level. We have pullback quite a bit and what you don’t see on the weekly chart is that the Thursday and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Weekly Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Tests Resistance - November 3, 2019
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Bullish Tone Continues Over .6925, Bearish Tone Develops Under .6876 - November 1, 2019
- AUD/USD technical analysis: Aussie ends the week in the green above the 0.6900 handle. - November 1, 2019