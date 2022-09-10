The Australian dollar has fallen a bit during the course of the week to test the 0.67 level, which is an area that has been important more than once. The Australian dollar has bounced from extreme …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Weekly Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Trying to Form a Bottom - September 10, 2022
- AUD/USD Price Forecast – The Australian Dollar Launches - September 10, 2022
- AUD/USD Falls On Strong U.S. Jobs Data - September 10, 2022