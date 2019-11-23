The Australian dollar continues to go back and forth and erratic and choppy trading which makes quite a bit of sense considering that the US/China trade situation continues to be an aggravation to say …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Weekly Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Trying To Form Base - November 23, 2019
- AUD/USD: Aussie back on the rack as RBA easing expectations build – MUFG - November 22, 2019
- AUD/USD forecast: Aussie weakens for third straight week on trade uncertainty, RBA minutes - November 22, 2019