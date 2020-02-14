The Australian dollar has rallied a bit during the week, but as you can see did not closed towards the top of the candle. This tells me that the market is likely to continue to struggle in this …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Weekly Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Trying To Stabilize - February 14, 2020
- AUD/USD steadies above 0.6700, looks to snap six-week losing streak - February 14, 2020
- AUD/USD: Recovery no guaranteed - February 14, 2020