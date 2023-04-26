AUD/USD marks a swift move of around 20 pips while refreshing the six-week low on mostly downbeat Australia inflation data during early Wednesday. That said, the Aussie pair initially dropped to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD whipsaws 20 pips above 0.6600 on easy Australia inflation, US Durable Goods Orders eyed - April 25, 2023
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Corrective bounce seeks acceptance from 0.6655 hurdle and Australia inflation - April 25, 2023
- AUD/USD defends 0.6600 ahead of Australian Inflation and US Durable Goods Orders data - April 25, 2023