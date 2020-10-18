Nonetheless, economists at ANZ Bank have left the AUD/USD medium-term forecasts of modest appreciation intact, but see some downside risks to the year-end forecast of 0.73. The 0.70 level is still …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD: Year-end forecast of 0.73 intact despite the shift to QE – ANZ - October 17, 2020
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Aussie capped below previous support at 0.7095 - October 16, 2020
- BUZZ-COMMENT-AUD/USD at risk of falling below key Fibos - October 16, 2020