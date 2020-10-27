AUD/USD’s upside attempts remain limited below 0.7145/60

The Australian dollar was supported above 0.7100 following a weak performance on Monday and the pair managed to erase losses on Tuesday, although upside moves remain capped below the 0.7145/60 area …
