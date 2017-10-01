AUD/USD is currently trading at 0.7843 with a high of 0.7848 and a low of 0.7834. In a quiet start to the Asian week, especially for the Aussie given the Australian holiday, AUD/USD is stable at the mid-point of the 0.78 handle after over 300 pip from …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD: a quiet start in the Australian holiday, bearish on the charts - October 1, 2017
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Weekly Forecast- RBNZ Should Leave Rates Unchanged; U.S. NFP on Tap - October 1, 2017
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis- Could Collapse to .7571 if .7782 Fails as Support - September 30, 2017