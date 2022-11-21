AUDUSD has picked bids near 0.6660 as investors await PBOC’s interest rate policy. Rising Covid-19 cases and vulnerable real estate demand could compel the PBOC to an expansionary policy. Fed Bostic …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUDUSD accelerates above 0.6660 ahead of PBOC monetary policy - November 20, 2022
- Paul McCartney, Elton John & More Featured In Trailer For Abbey Road Studios Documentary - November 20, 2022
- AUDUSD Price Analysis: Bears eye a breakout to the downside for the opening sessions - November 20, 2022