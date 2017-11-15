AUD/USD analysis: local woes weigh on Aussie

Australian wage growth at record lows. AUD/USD poised to challenge 0.7570, July low. The Australian dollar plummeted against the greenback to 0.7575, barely 5 pips above July’s monthly low, after Australian wage growth remains near record lows according to …
