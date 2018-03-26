The price movement for the Australian Dollar has been guided mainly by a newly-formed junior ascending pattern. The rate breached the upper boundary of a channel down during the Asian session on Monday. The gains for the AUD/USD currency pair was limited …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUDUSD Analysis: Moving towards target - March 26, 2018
- AUD/USD Ready To Bounce Higher - March 26, 2018
- AUD/USD: short-term positive, but facing major resistance - March 26, 2018