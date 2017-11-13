Aussie at its lowest in 4-month against the greenback. China to release multiple first-tier data that can affect the pair. The AUD/USD pair fell to 0.7616, its lowest since last July, to settle around 0.7625, where it bottomed late October and early July.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD analysis: poised to break below 0.7600, Chinese data eyed - November 13, 2017
- AUD/USD nears 0.7600, fresh 4-month low - November 13, 2017
- AUDUSD falls to lowest level since July 11th - November 13, 2017