Kiwi buyers are playing the bullish divergence in policy between the hawkish RBNZ and the not-so-hawkish U.S. Fed.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUDUSD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Kiwi Surges as Specs Bet on Aggressive RBNZ Rate Hikes - November 30, 2022
- AUD/USD clings to multi-day high near 0.6800 after China, Aussie data, focus on US PCE Inflation - November 30, 2022
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls eye 0.6850 while bears look to 0.6650 - November 30, 2022