US$ strength contuse to be a dominant Forex market theme, with the US currency benefiting from solid economic data (most recently the better than expected GDP data on Friday 27th October), plus a perception of a potentially more hawkish Fed. Less than …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUDUSD and NZDUSD both aiming lower in bear trends - October 30, 2017
- AUDUSD decline still has further room to run - October 30, 2017
- Further AUDUSD downside after recent capitulation — #SaxoStrats - October 30, 2017