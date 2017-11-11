The Australian and New Zealand Dollars finished lower in light trading on Friday due to the U.S. bank holiday. Traders primarily reacted to the Reserve Bank of Australia Monetary Policy Statement and a U.S. Preliminary University of Michigan Consumer …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – RBA Downgrades Growth Outlook; RBNZ May be Too Optimistic - November 11, 2017
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – RBA Slashes Inflation Expectations; Weak Under .7676 Pivot - November 10, 2017
- AUD/USD ends weeks unchanged, remains in range near 4-month lows - November 10, 2017