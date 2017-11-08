AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – RBNZ Leaves Rates Unchanged; Remains Accomodative

The New Zealand Dollar is trading slightly better shortly after the Reserve Bank left the Official Cash Rate on hold at 1.75%, as widely expected. At 2142 GMT, the NZD/USD is trading .6947, up 0.0042 or +0.61%. Daily NZDUSD Acting Governor Grant Spencer …
