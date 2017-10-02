The Australian and New Zealand Dollars are under pressure early Monday as investors react to a surge in demand for higher risk assets. U.S. Treasury yields also rose above last week’s high, making the U.S. Dollar a more attractive investment. At 0815 GMT …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUDUSD – bears probe again through daily cloud base; RBA rate decision on Tuesday in focus - October 2, 2017
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast- Rising Yields Making USD More Attractive Investment - October 2, 2017
- AUD/USD slides back closer to 2-1/2 month lows touched last week - October 2, 2017