The Australian and New Zealand Dollars fell last week in reaction to rising U.S. Treasury yields and a rising U.S. Dollar. The divergence in monetary policy between the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Reserve Bank of Australia also helped boost demand for the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Aussie CPI Expected to Jump 0.8%, but Not Enough to Sway RBA - October 23, 2017
- AUDUSD: The dailies seem to be running out of steam on the topside - October 22, 2017
- Australian employment growth is robust, AUD/USD supportive – Westpac - October 22, 2017