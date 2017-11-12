Despite a mostly sideways trade on the daily chart, the Australian Dollar still managed to eke out a small weekly gain. Oversold technical conditions and a weaker U.S. Dollar underpinned the New Zealand Dollar most of the week. The AUD/USD settled at .
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Tax Reform Issue Could Fuel Aussie, Kiwi Short-Covering Rally - November 12, 2017
- AUD/USD Weekly Analysis – Sunday, November 12 - November 12, 2017
- AUD/USD analysis: in a consolidative phase, but risk lean toward the downside - November 12, 2017