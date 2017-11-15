AUDUSD And NZDUSD Having Bearish Runs

Good day traders! Hope everybody is doing great; let’s start the day with some intra-day updates. Aussie is breaking down into a fifth wave from a triangle which has a room for 0.7500/40 if we consider that leg from 0.7681 has to be made by five sub-waves.
