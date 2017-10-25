24-hour view: “The rapid decline in AUD yesterday was unexpected. The down-move appears incomplete and further weakness seems likely from here. However, the 0.7730/35 low seen earlier this month is a major level and is expected to offer solid support (0 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD bearish below 0.7700 – UOB - October 25, 2017
- AUD/USD Update - October 25, 2017
- Technical Outlook: AUDUSD Breaks Key Support After Weaker Than Expected Q3 CPI Numbers - October 25, 2017