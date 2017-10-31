AUD/USD: bears eye a test of the double bottom lows in the 0.7620’s

AUD/USD awaits key data events in Oct Caixin manufacturing PMI/FOMC. AUD/USD under pressure with both US yields and iron ore pressuring. AUD/USD came under pressure again overnight, pressured by US yields that were stable with the 10yr treasury yields …
