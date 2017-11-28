AUDUSD- channel

Currently we are @ 0.7611 in a range and in a nice channel to the upside after finishing 5 waves to the downside. We are looking to complete a move to the 0.500 Fibo resistance @ 0.7714. The overall target is 0.7900 area. We are in a possible 3rd wave?
