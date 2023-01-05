AUDUSD has been in a recovery mode since mid-October when its long-term downtrend hit a bottom at the 32-month low of 0.6169. However, the pair’s rebound appears to be fading as the price has been …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUDUSD consolidates after 200-day SMA curbs advance - January 5, 2023
- FxWirePro: AUD/USD capped at 200-DMA, decisive break above to fuel further gains - January 5, 2023
- AUD/USD steadies after banner day - January 5, 2023