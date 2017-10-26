AUDUSD cracks and closes below the 200 day MA today

The price of the AUDUSD has continued its fall to the downside since cracking lower on the back of Wednesday’s CPI. Technically, the downward bias was confirmed when on Tuesday, the price stayed below the 100 day MA (blue line on the daily chart above).
