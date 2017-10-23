AUD/USD Daily Analysis – Monday, October 23

AUD/USD broke below the rising trend line on the 4-hour chart, indicating that the short term uptrend from 0.7732 had completed at 0.7897 already. Further decline could be expected in the coming days and the next target would be at 0.7732 previous low …
