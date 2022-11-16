AUDUSD holds onto the previous day’s pullback from the highest levels in three months as traders await Australia’s monthly employment data on early Thursday in Asia. That said, the Aussie pair remains …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUDUSD dribbles around mid-0.6700s ahead of Australia employment data - November 16, 2022
- AUDUSD Forecast: Aussie poised to decline, but employment data in the way - November 16, 2022
- Foreigner Announce Farewell Tour Kicking Off In Summer 2023 - November 16, 2022