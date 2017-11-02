AUD/USD drops 30 pips back under the 200-D SMA on retail sales miss

AUD/USD drops on the retail sales miss. Monthly retail sales, for September, arrived, at 0.0% m/m, another miss vs the expected 0.4% AUD/USD has dropped 30 pips and fallen back below the 200-D SMA at 0.7693. There is room to fall further where the 100 …
