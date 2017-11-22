AUDUSD Drops To 5-Month Lows, Bearish Outlook Stronger

AUDUSD has fallen to its lowest level in five months and has turned increasingly bearish after breaking below its 200-day moving average. The slide from the 0.8124 peak is still in progress and shows no sign of reversing yet. The market has retraced over …
