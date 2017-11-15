Despite a recent breakdown and general weakness in the US dollar this week, the Australian dollar has managed to remain even weaker, which has prompted a major breakdown for the AUD/USD currency pair. Contributing to the Australian dollar’s weakness has …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- When is the Australian employment report and how could it affect the AUD/USD? - November 15, 2017
- AUD/USD drops to critical support ahead of Australian jobs data - November 15, 2017
- AUDUSD: Had another tough day - November 15, 2017