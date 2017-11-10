Spot continues to consolidate near the lowest since mid-July. Recovery remains limited by 0.7700. RBA decision and statement almost a non-event. The AUD/USD pair is about to end the week trading near the 0.7650, the same level it had a week ago. It …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD ends weeks unchanged, remains in range near 4-month lows - November 10, 2017
- A Weekly Technical Perspective on DXY, AUD/USD, USD/CAD & Crude - November 10, 2017
- AUD/USD: rejected again from 0.7700 - November 10, 2017