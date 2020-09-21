AUDUSD has ticked up on Wednesday, paring the previous days’ losses, following the bounce off the 40-day simple moving average (SMA) at 0.7188. Currently, the price has been holding in an ascending …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUDUSD erases losses after hitting 40-day SMA - September 21, 2020
- AUD/USD: Bears battle key support line near two-week low beyond 0.7200 - September 21, 2020
- AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie bulls giving up as gold collapsed - September 21, 2020